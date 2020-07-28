Afghans victims of aliens’ interests: Karzai

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai reacted to the United Nations’ fresh report over civilian casualties, saying that Afghan war was for the interests of aliens.

“This is not the war of the people of Afghanistan, but the people of Afghanistan have been long victimized for the interests of the aliens,” Karzai said Tuesday in a statement.

Karzai called on the war parties to abandon fratricide and hold the intra-Afghan talks soon.

The former president said that peace and partnership of all Afghans without any discrimination could put an end to the long tragedy in the country.

The statement called “unity and solidarity” as the only way to reach peace and national sovereignty in Afghanistan.

Taliban rejected the UN report over civilian casualties in their attacks, saying that the report was prepared with the coordination of the government.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the insurgents said that all the sides of civilian casualties were not evaluated in the UN report.

The United Nations report called Taliban responsible for 43 per cent of civilian casualties in the first half of the current year.



