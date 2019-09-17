After Moscow, Taliban visits Iran on Afghan peace process

AT News Report

KABUL: After visiting Russia, the Taliban representatives have landed in Tehran, the capital city of Iran, to hold talks with the Iranian officials regarding the Afghan peace process.

Taliban Qatar-based negotiation members held talks with Iran’s foreign ministry officials and the country’s political figures, Iranian media reported Tuesday.

This comes as a second overseas trip of the Taliban representatives after the US President Donald Trump had called off the peace negotiation with the group.

However, the Taliban has tried to continue diplomatic negotiations with the US, and several times showed willingness for resumption of peace talks.

Peace process, intra-Afghan talks and the cancellation of talks between US and Taliban have been the main issues, which were discussed between the Taliban and Tehran officials, the media reported.

The US and Taliban were closed to sign a possible peace deal, but Trump has cancelled the peace talks, following an attack by the Taliban group in Kabul, in which 12 people, including a US soldier were killed.

President Trump on September 2018 had appointed Zalmay Khalilzad as his peace envoy to talk with Taliban. Khalilzad held nine rounds of talks with Taliban. The talks had mainly focused on US troops withdrawal, intra-Afghan talks, a ceasefire agreement between Taliban and Afghan government, and counterterrorism assurance.