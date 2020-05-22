Airstrike killed 7 civilians in Jawzjan

AT News

KABUL: A local official in northern Jawzjan said that at least seven civilians, including women and children were killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan security forces in Muridan district of the province.

The official, who wished to go unnamed, said that the victims included four children, two women and a man. He said the Afghan security forces have bombarded three residential homes in Jangal-e-Arigh village of the district, where three other civilians were wounded.

The family members of the victims have demanded the local officials for clarification and justice, the source added.

But spokesman for the “209” Shaheen Corps in northern Afghanistan, Mohammad Haneef Rezayee denied civilian casualties in the airstrike.

Throughout these past decades of war in Afghanistan, civilians have been the main victims of violence, with children getting killed and wounded by the roadside mines and adults mostly in the suicide attacks carried out in by the militants in the big cities.

The Afghanistan National Security Council has said that over 20 civilians were killed and nearly 100 others wounded by the Taliban within one last week of Ramadan.