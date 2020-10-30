Airstrikes kill 37 Taliban hiding in Uruzgan

AT News

KABUL: The airstrikes conducted by the Afghan security forces killed 57 Taliban in southern Uruzgan and northern Badakhshan provinces, authorities said on Friday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Ahmadshah Sahil said that aerial operations were conducted in respond to militants’ attacks on the security checkpoints in Dehrado district of the province. An Afghan soldier was killed and another one wounded, he said. “The civilians didn’t suffer any casualty during the operations.”

Spokesman for the office of northern Badakhshan Governor, Abdulmanan Nazari said that at least 20 militants were killed in the airstrikes in Yaftal-e-Bala district of the province. “Seven militants injured,” he added.

Some weapons and ammunition were also destroyed in these aerial operations.

As the Taliban have intensified attacks on the Afghan security forces to gain privilege in the intra-Afghan negotiations, the Afghan government mostly relies on aerial operation to push the militants back.