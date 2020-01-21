Home / Latest Updates / Airstrikes pummel Taliban stronghold in Ghazni, killing 15

Airstrikes pummel Taliban stronghold in Ghazni, killing 15

AT News

KABUL: Afghan Air Forces (AAF) conducted airstrikes targeting fighters loyal to the Taliban group in different districts of southern Ghazni province, in which at least 15 insurgents were killed, ministry of defense said on Tuesday. 

In the Gilan district of the province, eleven Taliban fighters were killed and their vehicle destroyed, the ministry said in a statement.

Four other Taliban fighters were eliminated in two AAF strikes in the Dand area of Nawa district.

According to the statement, in other strike a tunnel belonging to the midlands was destroyed in the Maiwand district of southern Kandahar province.   

