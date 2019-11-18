Analysts accuse foreigners for election tensions

AT News Report

KABUL: Some analysts have called the foreigners interference in presidential polls a reason behind the election crisis in the country.

The analysts protested that Sri Lanka’s presidential polls results were announced in only one day but Afghanistan’s election results have been gone for months.

A member of the parliament, Nader Khan Katawazai said that Sri Lankan President has told former Afghan President that after dismissing the foreign NGO’s and organizations the domestic conflicts and election challenges have been stopped and that the presidential polls have been conducted without any problems.

According to him, the transparent election would not be possible until the electoral commission have not held their impartiality in the process.

On Saturday, millions of people in Sri Lanka have casted votes to elect their favorite candidate among 35 as President.

However, Sri Lanka has recently got over the domestic conflicts; the country shaped a stable condition in its election process.

Hammidullah Tokhai, a law maker said the foreigners were behind election crisis in 2014 and as well as the current tensions, adding that their interference has trust less the election process.

Afghan presidential polls were held on September 28th. The preliminary results are yet to be announced due to ongoing dispute between the Independent Election Commission and presidential hopeful, Abdullah Abdullah regarding the recounting process of votes.