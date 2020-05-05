Another 102 Taliban prisoners released; NSC upon start of peace talks

AT News

KABUL: The government has released another 102 Taliban prisoners as part of peace efforts to bring the deadly Afghan war to an end through negotiation.

Javid Faisal, Spokesman of the National Security Council said in pursuant to President Ashraf Ghani, the government had released 102 Taliban prisoners yesterday. “Over 850 have been released, getting us more than halfway to 1,500. More can be released upon the start of talks,” he tweeted.

He also called on the Taliban to resume the release of ANDSF personnel off the list the government has shared with the group.

One day earlier 98 more Taliban prisoners were released just one day after another 98 fighters were freed. The release of Taliban prisoners was part of the peace deal the militants signed late February with the United States.

US had hammered out peace deal with Taliban in late February in Doah, in which Afghan government bound to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban to release 1,000 Afghan security forces personnel under their hostage.

President Ghani’s Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi has called on the Taliban to accept humanitarian ceasefire as the pandemic coronavirus is in a surge across the country.

The Taliban did not response positively to the call beside the threat of covid-19 could affect their fighters that could be proven fatal for them.

Sediqqi emphasized that the Taliban should take the covid-19 serious.

Afghanistan as of Tuesday has 3,224 confirmed covid-19 cases, with over 90 deaths.