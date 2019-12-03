Anti-fraud protests continue in several provinces

AT News

KABUL: A large number of supporters of “Stability and Partnership” electoral team led by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah have staged demonstrations in northern Parwan, Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces, where they demanded the Independent Election Commission to nullify the votes that they claimed are not transparent and cleaned.

The protestors have blocked the Kabul highway to North in Jabal Seraj district of the province.

They warned that they would launch widespread demonstration and would block the Kabul-North highway if the government didn’t pay attention to their wishes.

Noor Mohammad Rahmani, head of the Sar-e-Pul provincial council said, “We want the fate of 300,000 fraudulent votes soon.”

“We want an honest leader, we defend our votes that we have casted for our country,” said a participant of the protest.

The disputes between IEC and candidates are on 300, 000 votes which the candidates claimed had been casted illegally. A number of electoral teams have boycotted the recount process of votes, saying that the IEC should declare fraudulent votes invalid and then take steps towards recount process.