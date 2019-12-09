Anxiety over edgy election; Abdullah’s team warn not to allow govt. based on fake votes

AT News

KABUL: Some member of “Stability and Partnership” electoral team, led by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in a gathering in Kabul on Monday, have warned to use “any option” to force the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to obey the law, emphasizing that they would stand against government to be formed based on frauds.

A senior member of the team, Fazal Ahmad Manawi said, “Our understanding from the IEC conference which was held on Sunday, is that commission has no reliant on the law and its deciison was made based on links to the political agendas.”

The IEC has held a meeting with the participation of over 70 members of electoral team and electoral organization. But Abdullah’s team members have protested the meeting and left the conference.

Meanwhile, talking about the invalidation of fraudulent votes, Manawi said that they would not allow the electoral officials to register the illegal votes into the system.

“We won’t take hands off from nullifying the fraudulent votes,” he said, adding, “if any consequences happened, the commission and related sides would be responsible.”

Earlier the “Stability and Partnership” electoral team has repeatedly accused the IEC and President Ashraf Ghani’s team of committing systemic frauds in the Afghanistan presidential polls, which were held on September 28th. The preliminary results are yet to be announced due to ongoing dispute between the IEC and electoral teams.