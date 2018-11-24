Armed forces make decisive gains against Taliban

AT News Report-Kabul: More than 44 militants were killed and five others injured in raids across the country in the past day. Security Forces used air strikes and artilleries to shell and bomb enemy’s sanctuaries and strongholds.

A statement released by Ministry of Defense said that Afghan National Army and Afghan National Police in collaboration with Afghan Air Force conducted raids in Kunduz, Helmand, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Paktika, Farah, Balkh, and Kandahar provinces.

During operations 20 militants were killed and two car along with some weapons and ammunitions destroyed in Dasht-e- Archi district of Kunduz, 12 insurgents were killed two others wounded in Gereshk and Marja district of Helmand, six militants were killed including a Pakistani and an ISIS fighter in Hesarak and Deh Bala district of Nangarhar, Four Taliban including their chief district for Urgon were killed two other wounded and a motorbike destroyed in Urgon district of Paktika and two militants were killed a motorbike destroyed in Gailan district of Ghazni province.

Afghan National Forces conducted seven joint clearing operations, 102 Special mission and Air Force launched 90 aerial mission including ten air strikes in the last 24 hours.