At least 23 students wounded in Ghazni University blast

KABUL: At least 23 students, most of them girls, received injuries after a bomb went off inside their classroom in southern Ghazni University which is located on the outskirt of the provincial capital.

Ministry of Interior Spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi said that a mine placed by Taliban inside a classroom in Ghazni university blew up on Tuesday morning, in which 23 students, mostly girls were wounded.

Meanwhile, Ghazni Governor Spokesman, Aref Noori said the Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) was placed in one of the classes of literature faculty of university of Ghazni that went off at around 9:40am, local time on Tuesday. However, he said that 19 students, including 12 females were wounded in the incident.

The wounded students were immediately evacuated to the provincial hospital for treatment, he said, adding, two of the wounded are in danger.

The police have started investigation into the incident with doubt that some students from remote areas would likely to have links with militant groups.

“Likely some of the students from remote areas might have links with the militants group, everything would be cleared once investigation done,” he added.

He said previously they had arrested some students on the charge of connection with the militant groups.

However, the Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet message has rejected their fighters’ involvement in the Ghazni university blast.