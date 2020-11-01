At least 30 Taliban killed in wave of military raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 30 Taliban rebels were killed and 17 others wounded during a latest crackdown carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said Saturday.

Eight Taliban fighters were killed and 14 others were wounded in counterattacks of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Qaisar district of Faryab province, the ministry said in a statement.

Four IEDs were also discovered and defused during the operations.

Another 10 Taliban rebels were killed in an airstrike in Boshran area of Helmand provincial center, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the Afghan army has discovered and defused 11 IEDs which were placed by the Taliban on public roads at the outskirts of Lashkargah city.

Similarly, 12 Taliban insurgents were killed and three others were wounded by the Afghan forces after they attacked the ANDSF positions in Dehrawod district of Urzgan province on Sunday morning. Additionally, a large amount of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed, the statement added.