At least 33 security forces killed in Jawzjan clash

AT News Report

KABUL: The representatives of northern Jawzjan province have claimed that over 33 security forces have been killed in clashes with the Taliban militants took place in Aqcha district of the province.

“As long as I am in contact with the security forces in Aqcha district, they have suffered massive casualties,” said Sadaf Karimi, a representative of Jawzjan in the parliament.

Meanwhile, a member of Jawzjan provincial council, Amrudin Danishjo has accused the government of neglecting about the security challenges in the province, saying, “we are worried and think there is a political agenda behind the insecurity here.”

But, governor spokesman, Abdulrauf Azar said the Taliban on Tuesday night attacked on Muradian district of the province. “The clash lasted till early morning.”

This comes as the representatives of Faryab, Kunduz and Badakshan province have also expressed concerns regarding insecurity in northern parts of the country.

“People are very concerned about the insecurity,” said Zia Yaftali a representatives of Badakhshan in the parliament.

The ministry of defense has so for made no remarks about the security forces’ casualty in Jawzjan but emphasized that clearing and aggressive operations have been conducting in northern Afghanistan. “Our raids are seriously continued in Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan provinces,” said Fawad Aman spokesman for the MoI.

Meanwhile, the members of the parliament have summoned the Joint Chief of Staff of the Afghan security forces to appear before parliament next week to answer about the recent sure in insecurity tensions across the country.