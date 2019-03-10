Atmar accuses govt. of deceiving people in inaugurating projects

AT News Report

KABUL: Haneef Atmar, one of candidates for July’s presidential elections accuses the national unity government of deceiving people by opening some projects which were already inaugurated.

He also claimed that the government is irresponsibly treating with the people, saying it has lost many golden chances. “The government not only doesn’t work to resolve challenges, but also tries to create more challenges,” Atmar said on Sunday.

“This is a government that irresponsibly behaves with the people, loses chances, creates problems and deceives people by opening some projects for the second and even third time.”

“Lack of the rule of law has caused corruption in the judicial body and adds more problems to women’s problems,” said Atmar who was speaking at a gathering on the occasion of March 8th, International Women’s Day.

He claimed that 51,000 people were killed and another 89,000 injured in the past five years across the country.

Presidential office rejects Atmar’s allegations, accusing him of being unaware. It said that President Ghani has inaugurated the Lazuli Road, Chabahar Port, TAPI and other projects only one time.

Atmar who served as the national security advisor in Ghani’s administration has turned to a strong critic of the president and his administration.