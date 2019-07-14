Atmar calls for concrete probes into sexual abuse allegations

AT News Report

KABUL: Mohammad Haneef Atmar, a presidential candidate, on Saturday called for immediate steps to deal with the sexual misconduct allegations at the Presidential Palace, and other governmental institutions.

The electoral office of Haneef Atmar in a statement said the government must immediately launch credible investigations into the alleged sexual abuse at the Presidential Palace and other high-level governmental institutions.

The statement reads that recent reports by local and international media outlets have sparked concerns in the society regarding the persistent sexual molestation at governmental institutions.

Furthermore, the electoral office of Atmar expressed regret at government’s silence and reluctance to act on the issue. “It’s been a long time since the first report was published in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the electoral team of Peace and Moderation said it strongly condemned act, calling it a heinous phenomenon and demanded the formation of an independent investigative group to launch a probe in to the issue.

In the meantime, the statement said, “Leakage of reports regarding sexual misconduct victimizes those who have long campaigned and have suffered from discrimination to make enormous progress in the past 18 years to gain their human and civil rights.”

Former senior presidential adviser Gen. Habibullah Ahmadzai had earlier claimed that a specific circle in ARG Presidential Palace sought sexual favors in exchange for governmental seats.

He had leveled the allegation during an exclusive interview with a local television network named Khurshid TV.

Ahmadzai also claimed that widespread corruption exists inside Presidential Palace.

Moreover, the BBC has recently published a report regarding the alleged sexual misconduct in the Afghan government. The report contained the accounts several women who were victimized by senior officials in the government.