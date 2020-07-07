Attacks on media office, Kabul hospital thwarted: NDS

AT News

KABUL: Two suicide bombers loyalists to the Daesh terrorist group, who had premeditated to attack a hospital and a media outlet in Kabul, were detained by the operatives of the National Directorate of Security, the spy agency said on Tuesday.

The terrorists had been tasked to conduct attacks on “Mawla Ali” a private hospital located in PD 3rd of neighboring Kabul, NDS said in a statement. These militants were also ordered to conducted attack against a ‘media outlet’ in Kabul.

They were identified as Abdul Latif and Ahmadullah, who are residents of Shakar Dara district of Kabul, according to the NDS.

The militants were recruited by the Daesh affiliated members identified as Ahmad, Abu Omar and Khyber, the statement reads.

During the recent years, the western areas of Kabul city have witnessed several deadly bombing attacks claimed by the Daesh terrorist groups. The attacks mainly targeted public areas such as mosques and hospitals, where tens of civilians including women and children were killed and wounded.

In 31 May this year, Daesh extremist group had claimed responsibility for a bomb blast that killed an Afghan journalist and a driver of Khurshid, a private tv station in Kabul.