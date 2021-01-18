Australia calls on Taliban to agree to a ceasefire

AT News

KABUL: The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morison has called on the Taliban, a group where the Kabul administration is trying to make peace with, to agree to a ceasefire, while expressing his country’s full support to the Afghan-owned peace process.

He made this remark during a telephonic conversation with President Ashraf Ghani on Monday. “Both sides discussed expansion of bilateral relations and the Afghanistan peace process, while strongly denouncing the Taliban’s ongoing surge in violence in Afghanistan,” President Ghani’s office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Morrison stated that the Taliban should agree to a ceasefire as the legitimate demand of the people of Afghanistan and he strongly condemned the ongoing targeted killings and assassinations, the statement added.

Australia supports an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process where the achievements and values of the past two decades should not only be preserved but be expanded and sustained, he added.

However, despite ongoing peace talks between the Afghan and Taliban delegations in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, war has been intensified around the country, plus targeted killings in Kabul, the capital city where security situation is worsening on daily basis.