Authorities shut down tens of factories in pollution crackdown

AT News

KABUL: Government has implemented an unprecedented pollution crackdown in recent days as tens of manufacturing factoring is being shut down. The effort is aimed at addressing Kabul’s infamous pollution and is feared to affect swaths of manufacturing sector.

Tens of factories that produced smoke affecting air have been closed in the Paghman district some 20 kilometers west of Kabul, officials at the National Environmental Protection Agency, said Sunday.

Air pollution has recently turned to a big problem for Kabul residents, threatening their health. According to health officials, 17 people die due to breathing diseases every week.

Lack of standard fuel and use of stuff producing injurious smoke to heat houses are the main reasons of air pollution.

The officials said that the factory closure aimed to help reduction of air pollution.

But the factory runners denounce the move as symbolic and accuse them of corruption. Mostly break furnaces have been closed in Paghman.

Local officials also reject the factory closure illegal, saying they do not pollute air.

President Ghani has recently ordered government offices, private institutions and townships that use coal for their central-heating systems to use air refinery systems.