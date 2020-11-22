Badakhshan’s Maimay district fully cleared of Taliban

AT News

KABUL: The Maimay district of northern Badakhshan province was fully cleared of Taliban presence, officials said Sunday.

The ministry of defense in a statement said that the Afghan security forces carried out military operations in the district and pushed the militants out of the district.

The militants suffered heavy casualties, according to the statement. “Some weapons and ammunition were also seized during the operations.” To maintain the district under the government control, the reinforcement forces were settled in the area, the statement added.

Earlier, the Taliban stormed Maimay district of Badakhshan, killing 20 Afghan security forces. Badakhshan is located in the north of Afghanistan, where insecurity has recently increased.