Badghis terrorist attack leaves eight policemen dead

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: At least eight police officers, including a police chief, embraced martyred, and 18 others, including civilians received injures after five Taliban suicide bombers stormed a hotel in western Badghis province.

Spokesman for Ministry of Interior, Nasrat Rahimi said five terrorist attackers entered a hotel in Chawk Pista (Pistachio Square) in Qal-e-Naw, provincial capital city of Badghis province at 12:40pm local time on Saturday, and started fringing on civilians. The security forces shortly reached and cordoned off the area.

After nearly five hours, Afghan security forces ended the assault by killing three attackers and capturing two others alive. However, he lamented over martyrdom of eight policemen in the incident.

Among the killed officers, is Mohamad Yousuf Akhgar, the police chief for PD 3rd of Qalai-Naw, who lost his life in brazen Taliban insurgents attack.

Qazi Abdul Rahim Rahin, a former Badghis lawmaker in parliament has confirmed his martyrdom. “Three security guards of Akhgar also among those killed in the attack.”

Meanwhile, Provincial Health Chief, Dr. Abdul Latif Rostaie has said that 18 wounded people, including civilians and security forces, had brought to the hospital. “A woman and a child are also among them.”

Taliban group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying their fighter entered an area close to provincial police headquarter.