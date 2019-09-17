Bloody day for Afghans: 48 dead, 80 injured in double Taliban bombings

AT News Report

KABUL: Double Taliban suicide bombings – one targeted President Ashraf Ghani’s election rally in northern Parwan province, and a second that ripped through PD 9th of Kabul city on Tuesday, have killed at least 48 people, while 80 others wounded, officials confirmed.

This was deadliest for the Afghan masses as almost all of the victims were civilians, and fatal attack by the Taliban group since peace talks with the group declared dead by US President.

“An explosives-laden motorcycle targeted Ghani’s election rally in Charakar, the capital city of Parwan province,” Ministry of Interior Spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi told Afghanistan Times.

“Four among the 26 dead were Afghan security forces,” the spokesman said, adding another 42 were wounded, including women and children.

Qasim Sangin, head of Parwan’s Provincial Hospital said that a number of the wounded people are not in a stable condition. “11 injured are in critical conditions, and all the medics spare no efforts to treat them.”

The brutal attack occurred when President Ghani was delivering speech to his hundreds supporters.

Soon after Parwan, Kabul, the capital city was ripped by a suicide bombing, in which 22 civilians were killed and 38 others received injuries.

Ministry of interior said that six among 22 dead were Afghan National Defense and Security Forces members that caused by a suicide bombing happened near Massoud Square in PD 9th.

Taliban group pledged to continue fighting, and to target election rallies after President Trump revoked peace agreement with them when a US soldier among 12 innocent Afghans were killed in a car bombing in Kabul claimed by Taliban group.

However, since that the Taliban time and again expressed willingness for resumption of peace talks.

However, Taliban’s attacks in Kabul and Parwan was condemned widely from Afghan leaders to foreign countries and diplomats.

“Kabul was also hit by coward enemy and again the target was civilian lives. I offer my heartfelt condolences to victims of today’s tragedies in Kabul and Parwan and pray for speedy recovery of those who were wounded. We stand united in this hour of grief,” President Ghani wrote in his twitter account.

“Today’s Taliban attack on election rally at Parwan showed despicable disregard for civilian life and fundamental human right to participate in democratic process. Such attacks, with scores of civilian casualties, are a violation of international law,” UNAMA tweeted.

“Taliban again targeted civilians in Kabul and Parwan. I strongly condemn the Taliban murder today of fellow Afghan men, women and children, including at an election rally. NATO supports the ANDSF in their fight against terrorism,” NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, Nicholas Kay said in a tweet message.

This comes as Afghan government emphasized over timely conducting of presidential election that slated for 28 September, and the Taliban warned Afghans to restrain from voting.

In the wake of insecurity, the Afghan security agencies assured of improving security for the Afghans to cast their vote in a peaceful atmosphere.