Bombing plot foiled in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: A potential bombing in the most crowded area that could wreak casualties, has been thwarted by the Kabul police.

A planted mine in Kot-e-Sangi, the most jam-packed area in the PD 5th of Kabul city, was discovered and defused, Kabul Police Press Disk said in a statement. The massive bombing was foiled on Monday morning.

“It was planted by the terrorists to target innocent civilians.”

According to the statement, the mine was set to be exploded by mobile.

A bloody incident in Kabul, the capital city with a population of over six millions, was avoided by a timely action taken by the police, the statement added.