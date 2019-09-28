“Boxes filled with counterfeited ballots”

AT News Report

KABUL: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, one of presidential candidates accused President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah’s team of fraud. Hekmatyar alleged on Saturday that “the ruling teams” (referring to Ghani and Abdullah) had already filled boxes with counterfeited ballots.

He added that provincial governors, police chiefs and other officials in provinces helped the two ruling teams to fill boxes with fake ballots.

He warned a fraud-based election would lead Afghanistan to a crisis and the results of election would not be acceptable to anyone.

Hekmatyar also accused British and German ambassadors to Kabul of demanding the government and election commission of disqualifying him.

He called on the German government to send an ambassador to Afghanistan with knowledge of diplomatic principles.

Hekmatyar who joined the government two years ago after opposing the internationally recognized government for several years, cast his vote in a voting center in the western part of Kabul near his residence.

He said that foreign countries were not allowed to interfere in Afghans’ internal affairs.

He said that he and his family cast votes while their ID cards were not stickered, arguing that stickers only deprive people from voting.