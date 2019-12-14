Brawl among MPs on child protection law

AT News

KABUL: A number of lawmakers in their Saturday session have engaged in verbal disputes over approval of children’s protection law as a number of parliamentarians had called the law in contrast Islamic rules and regulations. The third principle of the law has put the legal age of the children to 18 years.

A member of the parliament, Habiburahman Sayaf, who opposes the law, said that serious investigation should be taken to reveal if the number of lawmakers have been completed on approval of this law.

But Nahid Fareed, another lawmaker said the approval of law is for the protection of children and that it didn’t oppose the Islamic rules.

Meanwhile, Mir Rahman Rahmani, speaker of the parliament has formed a delegation compromised of ten lawmakers to investigate the principal of the law’s resolution that some parliamentarians believe is in contrast with the Islamic law.

The children’s protection law was approved by the parliament last week. The resolution of the law is made up of 16 seasons and 108 principals.