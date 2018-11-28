Children in custody for months for transgressing law
November 28, 2018
AT-KABUL: Ministry of Justice says that children arrested on charges of the law violation were kept by security organs for several months, asking for their timely transfer to juvenile centers.
“Our security organs arrest children and hold them in custody for three to four months that is against the law. They should enjoy their rights: first their ages should be determined and secondly they should be granted with advocates,” deputy justice minister, Qasem Halimi said Tuesday.
He also asked the relevant bodies to provide healthcare facilities for the children in the juvenile centers and they should be behaved according to the law.
Children held in the juvenile centers were arrested as they were forced to carry out suicide attacks, according to the deputy justice minister, who asserted that people over the age of 18 were transferred to juvenile centers that made problems for the centers.
Children between the ages of 10 and 18 are kept at juvenile centers in 20 of 34 provinces before they go for trial. Hundreds of children kept in these centers are arrested on charges of threat for security, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called on the government to seek a basic solution for children kept in custody to improve their lives.
