China donates $1m medical supplies to Afghanistan

KABUL: China has donated medical supplies worth $1 million to Afghanistan government to reinforce its fight against COVID-19.

The consignment which includes nearly 40,000 coronavirus detection kits, 20,000 protective suits, two PCR devices and two RNI extraction devices was delivered to the Afghan government on Thursday.

The donation was handed over by Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu to Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh who went to Kabul International Airport to receive the cargo.

“I handed over the 6th batch of medical supplies worth $1 million to help Afghanistan overcome the pandemic. China is never absent when the Afghan people are in need. Let’s join hands to fight against Covid19 and build a community with a shared future for mankind,” said Wang Yu in a tweet.

VP Danish lauded China’s unswerving support for Afghanistan. “China is a supporter of peace in Afghanistan,” he said, hoping that this role will become more prominent.

“We expect China to play a more positive and constructive role in consolidating peace and economic development in the region and in Afghanistan,” he said.

Sarwar Danesh said the COVID-19 outbreak is still killing people around the world and its danger has not been completely eliminated. “It is important to learn from the experiences of other countries to fight against the virus, which Afghanistan needs now to plan and fight a possible second wave of the virus.”

The second vice president said COVID-19 outbreak was a wake-up call for all governments and peoples of the world, with a clear message that all humans must rethink their approach about the common destiny of humanity and international cooperation.

“Afghanistan was able to successfully control the first wave of the coronavirus, and in case of recurrence of the virus, the institutions in charge need to have the necessary preparations and equipment,” he said.

On the other hand, acting Minister of Health Ahmad Javad Osmani said Afghanistan is ready to deal with the possible outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus and that serious measures have been taken in health centers.

According to official statistics, about 40,000 people in Afghanistan have been infected with the coronavirus so far. Of these, about 1,500 people have died.