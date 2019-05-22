China helping vulnerable Afghans

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) to help Afghan vulnerable refugees and Internal Displace Person (IDPs) based in Kabul.

“Today we have signed the agreement to donate materials to needy refugees,” said Wang Yajun Chinese Deputy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said this is first cooperation through an agreement between CFPD and ARCS that will be continued in different aspect in future.

“Assisting vulnerable IDPs and refugees is a step toward beefing up cooperation between the two countries,” he asserted.

Pointing to long-term cooperation and cordial friendship between the nations of the two countries, he said since years China and Afghanistan were timed-tested friends and good neighbors which “are having glowing cooperation” with each other in different areas.

Meanwhile, massage of Head of ARCS Husn Bano Ghazanfar read out by Secretary General of ARCS Nilab Mobarez, who said “today CFPD has donated $130,540 to assist refugees in three camps based in Kabul”.

Appreciating China’s sustainable cooperation with the Afghan masses, she said “China is a good friend which helped Afghanistan in different periods of history.”

Hinting toward treatment of 100 children with heart disease in China last year and running capacity building programs for ARCS personnel, she lauded China’s good cooperation with the ARCS.

“Besides providing equipment to Fatema Gilani Heart Hospital, Red Cross Society of China stands ready to treat 400 children,” she added.

150 children will be treated in 2019 and the remained 250 will in 2020. “These children will go to China for medical treatment.”

Moreover, it also donated $200,000 to help disaster affected families across the country, she noted.

Plan and Policy Deputy of Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation said that 1.5 million people have been displaced due to conflict and natural disaster as well as 0.5 million people repatriated to the country last year.

According to ministry it is difficult for them and other sectors to help IDPs and repatriated people. The ministry termed CFPD donation very much important in regards to help vulnerable Afghans with hope the contribution to be expanded to other provinces in the near future.