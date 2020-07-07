China, Pakistan urge Taliban to embrace ‘ceasefire’ in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan, China and Pakistan have discussed ways to further improve regional consensus on the Afghan peace process. The discussion was hosted by Kabul through a video conference.

Spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs, Gran Hewad told reporters on Tuesday that China and Pakistan had put weight behind the Afghan-owned peace process, and called on the Taliban to “reduce violence” and embrace the “ceasefire”.

“The three countries emphasized on implementation of the security cooperation pacts (signed between Kabul, Beijing and Islamabad),” he added. “China and Pakistan welcomed the release of the Taliban prisoners and urged the Taliban to reduce the level of violence in immediate move.”

In addition to that, Hewad said that issues related to the Afghan refugees, Afghan peace process, prisoners’ release and fighting the pandemic coronavirus were underscored in the meeting.

Afghanistan appreciated China for its all-out support to Afghanistan during the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Kabul hosted a video conference with the presence of representatives of the regional and beyond regional countries. At least 20 representatives of countries participated in the video conference to talk about the Afghan peace process and future steps in regards.

The ministry’s statement said the meetings are aimed to gain regional and international communities’ consensus in the eve of long awaited intra-Afghan negotiations. The participants of the meeting had called on the Taliban to uphold the demand of the Afghan people and international communities for peace.

Talking to a gathering, President Ashraf Ghani said the level of violence has been high and if the Taliban keep fighting, the peace process may face serious challenges.

Another meeting would be held on Thursday, Hewad said. The meeting would include the representatives of the United Nations, NATO and some countries allied with the Afghan government.