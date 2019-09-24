China vigorously promotes peace, reconciliation process in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: China has reiterated support to the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process, saying Beijing vigorously promotes peace, and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Speaking in an event in Kabul to celebrate 70th, Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Daxue, Charge’ d’Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan, said that as Afghanistan’s good neighbour connected by mountains and rivers, China vigorously promotes the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

“Having experienced a hundred years of war and chaos in the modern time, China feels keenly the sufferings of the Afghan people. neighbors wish each other well, just as loved ones do to each other. China firmly supports the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and believes that the future of Afghanistan should be determined by the Afghan people,” he added.

China firmly believes that the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned principle is the only way to peace and reconstruction, he said, adding at present, Afghanistan is at a critical stage of peace reconciliation.

“We call upon US and Taliban to continue negotiations and fulfill their commitments on troops withdrawal and fighting terrorism. We also call upon all parties in Afghanistan to prioritize the interests of their country and their people and seize the historic opportunity to start internal negotiations for reconciliation.”

China is Afghanistan’s good brother in weal and woe and has long supported Afghanistan in its reconstruction, he said

“In the 1950s, when its own economy was still struggling, China built a multi-purpose water conservancy project in Parwan Province and a ‘Chinese hospital’ in Kandahar, which still benefit the local populations, he said, adding, since 2001, China has provided billions of RMB (Chinese money) in gratis assistance to Afghanistan and built infrastructure for the Afghan people.

Since the signing of the BRI cooperation agreement in 2016, bilateral trade has continued growing, Chinese investment in Afghanistan has steadily increased and Afghan people have enjoyed more and more opportunities to study and receive training in China, he said, adding, its development has enabled China to contribute to the reconstruction in Afghanistan.

“This year not only marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China. It is also the 100th anniversary of Afghan independence. The two countries have known and looked after for each other for a thousand years. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 64 years ago, the two countries have always gone hand in hand and enjoyed a good-neighborly friendship no matter how the international or domestic situation changes, he furthered.

“China and Afghanistan are close partners enjoying mutual support on issues of each other’s core interests. Both countries love peace and freedom. Having similar historical experiences, we have always understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests. The two sides have worked closely together to oppose separatism, extremism and terrorism, understood each other in maintaining international multilateralism and free trade and supported each other on issues of national sovereignty, security and development interests, he furthered.

“Amid the growing shades of dusk stand sturdy pines, Riotous clouds sweep past, swift and tranquil.’ China is still the largest developing country in the world and is making great efforts towards the ‘two centenary goals’. Afghanistan is also at a critical stage, with both the promise of peace and the challenge of risks. Looking ahead, China will maintain its strategic focus and concentrate on its own affairs,” he said, adding, it will also continue standing firmly with the Afghan people contributing to the Afghan reconciliation and reconstruction process.

“We will work with all other countries in the world, including Afghanistan, to jointly address global challenges and strive to build a community of shared future for mankind.”

“In a few days, the People’s Republic of China will celebrate its 70th anniversary. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan, I would like to welcome all of you to the embassy and express my heartfelt thanks to all our friends who have long been following closely China’s development and supporting China-Afghanistan friendship.”

“When New China was founded, Chairman Mao Zedong said that China will become a great power yet still amiable. The prediction is becoming a reality. In the past 70 years, New China has not only greatly changed itself but also become a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order,” he added.

High-ranking Afghan officials were also present in the event. Frist Deputy Chief Executive, Eng. Mohammad Khan and Defense Minister, Assadullah Khaled was chief guests. Many other officials form different government organizations, foreign diplomats, international organizations and member from different media outlets were also in attendance.