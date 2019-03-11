China wants good relations between Kabul, Islamabad

AT News Reports

KABUL: The third round of trilateral meet between Afghanistan-China-Pakistan held on Monday in Kabul, where various issues of interests, including the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process came under their microscope.

Taking in the trilateral meeting, Idrees Zaman deputy foreign minister said that practical steps toward countering terrorism can strengthen the relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“Influential efforts and steps are needed for strengthening the bilateral political relationships, particularly the efforts that can help Afghan peace process, and can strengthen countering the terrorisms,” he said.

Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Liu Jinsong said his country is working to improve relations between Kabul and Islamabad. However he emphasized that peace talks must be Afghan-owned and Afghan-led.

Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul, Nasrullah Khan Zahid expresses hopes that the ongoing Qatar talks pave the ground for Intra-Afghan dialogue, saying that Islamabad took remarkable steps toward Afghan peace process.

Talking in a trilateral gathering, Zahid called the negotiations very important to pave the ground for Intra-Afghan dialogue.

“I think the whole region is optimized and we are hopeful as well for Doha talks to pave the ground for intra-Afghan dialogues,” he said.

On the other hand, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that the Taliban’s relationship with Pakistan is questionable and emphasized that any kind of clandestine relationship should come under discussion.

Pakistani ambassador had earlier warned that the recent conflicts between India and Pakistan would affect Afghan peace process.

Meanwhile, some residents of Kabul on Monday protested in front of the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, demanding Pakistan to stop sending terrorists to Afghanistan.

The fifth round of talks between US and Taliban officials are under progressed in Doha capital of Qatar.

The talks have gone for two weeks but it is still tentative of what they are discussing about and that if the two sides would get to an agreement.