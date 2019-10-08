CID officer assassinated in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: The officials in the ministry of interior on Tuesday confirmed the assassination of Abdul Khabir, an officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), saying the officer was killed on Monday night in Qarabagh district of Kabul.

“Armed men opened fire on Khabir’s vehicle around 10pm local time, while he was driving on the Kabul-Parwan highway in Qarabagh,” said officials in the ministry.

The officials added that six other policemen, including head of the police intelligence department received injuries by an IED after they went to the area to investigate the incident.

However, the interior ministry and local officials accused the Taliban group of having hand behind the incident, but the militant group has not made any remarks in regards.