Civil society, politicians to visit Qatar for informal peace talks

AT News

KABUL: Sultan Barakat, head of Doha Institute has invited 45 politicians and civil society activists for an “informal intra-Afghan talks” in Qatar.

Barakat has written on Twitter that the meeting would discuss future of Afghanistan, in which political figures and former government officials are expected to participate. The meeting is planned to discuss future of Afghanistan including the government after Taliban agreement, women’s rights and economic issues.

The BBC says that the meeting would not be “a negotiation atmosphere”, but tries to collect viewpoints regarding a roadmap for a lasting peace in Afghanistan via an open negotiation.



The government didn’t comment on the meeting. Taliban said they didn’t know about the matter.