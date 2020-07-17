Home / Latest Updates / Civil society, politicians to visit Qatar for informal peace talks

Civil society, politicians to visit Qatar for informal peace talks

admin July 17, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 35 Views

AT News

KABUL: Sultan Barakat, head of Doha Institute has invited 45 politicians and civil society activists for an “informal intra-Afghan talks” in Qatar.

Barakat has written on Twitter that the meeting would discuss future of Afghanistan, in which political figures and former government officials are expected to participate. The meeting is planned to discuss future of Afghanistan including the government after Taliban agreement, women’s rights and economic issues.
The BBC says that the meeting would not be “a negotiation atmosphere”, but tries to collect viewpoints regarding a roadmap for a lasting peace in Afghanistan via an open negotiation.

The government didn’t comment on the meeting. Taliban said they didn’t know about the matter.

About admin

Check Also

Peace process in tatters over prisoners swap

Taliban reject change in prisoners’ list AT News KABUL: Afghan government rejected to release 600 …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved