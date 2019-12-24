Clampdown against Pakistani rupee at full swing in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: Five shops have been shutdown in Jalalabad, the capital provincial city of eastern Nangarhar province, as the shoppers still used Pakistan rupees in their daily business.

The development made after foreign currency, especially Pakistani rupees, has been utterly banned in the province and across the country.

These shopkeepers, who violate the regulation and used Pakistani rupees, were punished and their shops closed.

Since last week, campaign against using Pakistani rupees and promoting Afghani currency is going on in Jalalabad city and districts of the province. Special commission has been established to monitor the market and act against violators.

The violators will face one day closer of their shops and will be released after taking guarantee, Nangarhar press disk said in a statement.

In the second time, shops of the violators would be closed for three days, and for the third time, it would close to five days and for the fourth time, their license would be revoked, the statement added.