Clerics urge lockdown easing amid economic woes

AT News

KABUL: Some religious scholars call on the government to end the lockdown imposed because of the Corona virus outbreak, saying that people can no longer bear starvation.

The government imposed a day-time curfew in many cities to prevent further spread of the virus. Kabul business and state offices are closed since April 28.

Serajuddin, cleric in Kunduz province, said Sunday that people’s economic condition was too low. He called on the government to lift the restrictions, claiming that the Corona virus was just a rumor than a truth.

He said he wouldn’t agree with the lockdown unless he sees dead bodies on the roadsides.

More than 4,000 people have been infected with the virus in Afghanistan, according to ministry of public health’s report.

In Kunduz province in the north where the cleric believes the virus was not true, 53 people were infected, from whom two died.

Serajuddin asked the people not to worry about the Corona virus because it would not kill them.

Provincial Spokesman, Esmatollah Moradi, said that some members of provincial council, clerics and laborers called for the lift of restriction. “They promised to observe all healthcare instructions once they are allowed to reopen businesses.”

But, Ehsanollah Fazli, head of provincial health department believes that ending the lockdown would worsen the situation, asking residents to obey health instructions until the end of the virus pandemic.

Enayat Khaliq, from civil society in Kunduz said that the local government failed to to impose proper restrictions there, warning that people would see tough times if they listen to the clerics who ignore the virus danger.