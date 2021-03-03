Home / Latest Updates / Commando Forces Rescue 34 Hostages from Taliban Captivity

Commando Forces Rescue 34 Hostages from Taliban Captivity

AT News

KABUL:  The Afghan Commando Forces have freed 34 hostages, including military personnel during a night raid in western Herat province, officials said on Wednesday.

They were released in an operation conducted by the Special Forces of the Afghan Commando against a Taliban prison in Korocha village of Adraskan district in western Herat province, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

These prisoners were extensively tortured by the Taliban fighters, the statement said, adding that six Taliban rebels were killed and some amount of their weapons and ammunition were seized.

11 soldiers, seven police officers, three Air Force members, five employees of a project, seven civilians and one uprising member were among the freed captives.

