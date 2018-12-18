‘Conflict is forcing thousands to flee’

AT-KABUL: Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah says that thecurrent situation encourages some people to leave the country as they lose hopefor the future.

“Let’s not imagine that Afghan people’s problems have been solved. We are managing the country in such a condition and we don’t think that the situation is similar for all the people. Right now that I am speaking, hundreds and maybe thousands of families are discussing whether to stay or leave the country. This is our responsibility to provide opportunity for people to live in peace in their own country,” Abdullah said Tuesday, addressing a session on the occasion of International Migrants Day.

He emphasized on the removal of migrants’ problems as the government’s priority, saying efforts were going on in this regard.

Over six million Afghans are living as migrants in different countries, according to the ministry of refugees and repatriates.

Sayed Hossain Alemi Balkhi, minister of refugees and repatriates said the government was trying to prevent illegal migrations and legalize it. He added that implementation of strategy for labor migration would help decrease illegal migrations.

Faizollah Zaki, minister of labor and social affairs had earlier said that 2,500 Afghans would be allowed to go to the United Arab Emirates next year, based on the newly made strategy.

Insecurity, poverty, drought and lack of job opportunities are called the major reasons encouraging people to illegally leave the country.

“One of the reasons of migration is joblessness besides war and insecurity. Unfortunately, the government has not yet made a comprehensive job strategy for the people especially for the educated to give them a hope of a bright future,” said Alam Izadyar, head of senate.

Afghanistan ranks second for facing migrants and internally displaced people, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).