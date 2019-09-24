Contract signed for copper mine extraction

AT News Report

KABUL: The extraction project of one the biggest copper mine’s in western Herat province, was signed with a private construction company with an amount of 21.3 million US dollar initial investment.

The company received the documents of the mines by senior officials, acting minister of finance Mohammad Hamayon Qaumi, acting minister of mines and petroleum, and the provincial governor Abdul Qayum Rahimi.

Minister, Nehan said that the process of the project would take about three years.

“The initial phases include digging and exploration wells, laboratory tests and technical training,” she added.

Meanwhile, governor Rahimi has pledged to protect the mines from any kind of security threats and challenges.

“Security forces would pay serious attention as security of the workers and cite is important,” he said.

He added that such projects would provide job opportunities for the citizens and improve the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, HamayonQayumi, the acting finance minister said that domestic development projects would make Afghanistan dependent less on foreign aids.

On the other hand, Samiuddin Seddiqi, executive director of the company has thanked the government for the cooperation in regards, saying that thousands of people would be hired on jobs through this project.

The Shaida copper mine is one of the biggest mines and located between Adraskan and Guzargah district of western Herat province.