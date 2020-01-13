Controversy surrounds Qaisari’s case; Delegation says his arrest is a political gambit

AT News

KABUL: A parliamentarian delegation sent to Balkh province to find out the facts of a military operation launched last month by the government to arrest a militia commander Nezamuddin Qaisari, says the operation lacked a court permission and was a political game.

The delegation told a gathering of tribal elders that attack on Qaisari’s residence was only in favor of land mafia.

The tribal elders said that Qaisari was fighting against a land mafia leader named Toofan in Balkh, alleging that Toofan was supported by the government.

Sources say that Qaisari is now in the German military camp at the outskirts of Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital and the government is working to compromise with him.

The operation launched to arrest Qaisari, killed six people, and the delegation now shows that it was launched at the demand of land mafia.

The parliamentary delegation said that Qaisari’s arrest attempt was illegal. It said lawmakers wanted the problem be solved through negotiations, but provincial authorities urged operation.