Coronavirus cases surge past 8k in Afghanistan

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said that it has recorded 492 new covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 8,145 across the country.

Kabul has once again hit worse with 262 new cases from 1,003 samples that had been tested during this period, the ministry said.

These cases are included, 59 in Herat, 33 in Balkh, 30 in Baghlan, 28 in Takhar, 14 in Jawzjan, 10 in Paktia, 10 in Nangarhar, 6 in Logar, 2 in Ghazni, 9 in Parwan, 4 in Farah, 9 in Panjshir, 5 in Kapisa, 7 in Kunar and 4 in Sar-e-Pul.

80 patients have recovered and 10 other dead within 24 hours, according to the health ministry. The totally covid-19 related-deaths reached to 178 since the start of the pandemic in the country. The total number of recoveries is 930.

So far, 25,700 people have been tested in the country.

Afghan officials are grappling with spread of the disease and asking the residents to take health advices seriously. Health officials have expressed concern over Afghan masses negligence and ignorance.

Statistics showed on Wednesday over five million people had been infected with the virus worldwide and 324,000 had died from the disease — most of them in Europe and the US.

Data from the Johns Hopkins University in the United States indicate around two million people have recovered from the coronavirus and returned to normal life.