Coronavirus pandemic downing in Herat

KABUL: The outbreak of the deadly Corona virus is considerably downing in the western Herat province, an area where the first case of the deadly Chinese virus was found.

Health officials in the province believe that people in Herat have passed the peak of the virus spread and the province is experiencing a downfall since two weeks.

Official data shows that 2,005 people have been infected with the virus in Herat.

Dawood Hashemi, deputy provincial governor, said Tuesday in a news conference that he was worried of the second wave of the virus, asking people to take it serious.

“The second wave is unlikely, but those people who were in quarantine at their homes, will come out and this can cause the second outbreak. The elderly can be more in danger since some of them are already suffering from chronic diseases,” Hashemi said.

Health officials in Herat are searching house to house to get an exact number of the Corona virus.

“We will learn how many people have been infected with the virus in the coming week. This will help us make programs,” said Abdul Hakim Tamanna, head of provincial public health department.

The provincial council accuses government of Acting weak in struggle against Corona virus.

“The government’s program for the first wave of the virus was not good and useful. The second wave of Corona virus is highly likely in Herat, so the government has to launch good programs and attract people’s satisfaction,” Sardar Bahadori, member of provincial council said.