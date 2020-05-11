“Coronavirus won’t end soon”; infections rise above 4,687

Afghanistan’s coronavirus cases exceeded 4,687 as the outbreak shows no sign of slowing down even with draconian lockdowns in the main cities.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 285 to 4,687 on Monday with the death toll jumping to 122, Wahidullah Majroh, spokesman for the health ministry, told reporters.

Majroh said coronavirus is still a huge threat and will not end very soon and “people need to adapt to life under coronavirus and comply with health guidelines”.

Some 285 infections were recorded for COVID-19 over the past day after testing 709 suspected cases, said Majroh. Although infections in Afghanistan are much fewer than cases in other countries, but the outbreak is rapidly spreading in the nation even in the face of partial lockdowns, which have led to economic woes.

Kabul saw over 161 new infections; Herat 7, Kandahar 30, Nangarhar 16, Badghis and Logar 18 cases each, Kunar 11, Parwan 3, Helmand 3, Nuristan 2, Maidan Wardak one case and Bamyan, Ghor and Kunduz provinces 5 cases each.

Two people died of Covid-19 and 16 patients recovered, making it a total of 574 people recuperated from the disease and the fatalities stand at 122.

COVID-19 still poses a high public health threat and all the people have to “act responsibly and take the lockdown seriously and stay at home”, said Majroh.

He urged the entire nation to co-operate and help the government fight the epidemic in main cities – where coronavirus infections are skyrocketing. Kabul is the epicenter of the coronavirus and people need to comply with lockdown restrictions, he said.