Couple donates money for wedding dinner to poor

AT News

KABUL: Young man and woman who married last week, refused to celebrate a big party and decided to donate the money to some needy families in Kabul.

Mahdi Diwan and Khaterah Akbari, said Tuesday that they helped the vulnerable families with the aim of combating the Corona virus as hundreds of people would have attended their party. They also wanted to financially contribute in the welfare of some families.

The newly-wed couple called on other young people to help with their needy country-fellows instead of spending large amounts for wedding.

Both Mahdi and Khaterah are university students and are middle class economically. They said that they donated 80,000 Afs expected to spend in their wedding to poor people.

“We decided not to celebrate a grand wedding and thought that it would better to help the poor people with the money,” Mahdi said.

“I am 100 per cent happy for not holding ceremony because we helped our relatives and friends to be safe from illness. We began a simple married life,” Khaterah said.