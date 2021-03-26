Home / Latest Updates / COVID-19: 36 New Cases, Two Deaths Reported in Past 24 hours
Men wearing facemasks as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walk past a wall painted with images of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (L) and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (R), in Kabul April 5, 2020. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID-19: 36 New Cases, Two Deaths Reported in Past 24 hours

gues3 March 26, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 31 Views

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health on Friday reported 36 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths in the past 24 hours across the country.

During this period of time, 57 patients have been recovered.

The new cases were recorded in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Takhar, Baghlan, Kunduz, Helmand, Wardak, Badakhshan, Laghman and Uruzgan provinces.

The total number of cases reached to 56, 290 since the outbreak of the virus started in the country one year ago. More than 49,994 patients have been fully recovered and the total deaths have surpassed to 2,649.

According to the health ministry, China will provide 200,000 dozes and the World Health Organization will provide 3 million doses of vaccine for Afghanistan.

