Covid-19 cases close to 3,000 in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Monday said it has recorded 190 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 2,894 across Afghanistan.

Health Ministry Deputy, Wahidullah Majroh said that out of 498 samples, 190 cases were positive.

Speaking at a press conference he said that 24 new positive cases recorded in Kabul, 30 in Herat, 25 in Kandahar, 41 in Paktia, 17 in Balkh, 13 in Nangarhar, 11 in Laghman, nine in Samangan, six in Sar-e-Pul, five in Kunar, three in Zabul, two in Paktika and one each in Nimroz, Uruzgan and Khost provinces.

According to him, 52 infected patients had recovered and four others died due to the disease in the past 24 hours. The totally recovery had reached to 397 while 90 others died of the deadly disease, he lamented.

While warning that the threat of coronavirus is in high level in the society, Dr. Majroh expressed his grievance that the people are not taking the pandemic seriously.

He said that distance between people must be apply and the masses must pay heed to the precautionary programs of the ministry of public health.

If the people lesson to the advices, the public health ministry could affectively fight the virus, he added.