Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan exceed 26K

AT News

KABUL: With 564 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, Afghanistan now officially has 26,874 coronavirus cases across the country. The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said that out of 1,126 suspected samples, 564 were tested positive.

650 covid-19 patients have recovered and 13 others died during this period, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 192 positive cases were registered in Kabul, 27 in Kandahar, 28 in Paktia, 51 in Balkh, 40 in Paktia, six in Nangarhar, 64 in Takhar, 65 in Bamyan, 21 in Baghlan, 27 in Kunduz, 24 in Maidan Wardak, five in Kunar, 12 in Kapisa, six in Badakhshan, two in Zabul, 14 in Daykundi and eight in Nuristan provinces.

The total recovery has crossed 6,158 that unfortunately 504 were dead since the outbreak of the pandemic virus started in the country around three months ago.