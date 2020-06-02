COVID-19 cases surge past 16,500

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Tuesday said that it has recorded 759 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 16,509 in Afghanistan.

Health Ministry said that out of 1,322 suspected samples, 759 were tested positive during this period.

266 new cases were recorded in Kabul, 212 in Herat, 39 in Balkh, 66 in Paktia, 34 in Nangarhar, 17 Takhar, 27 Baghlan, 21 in Bamyan, 18 in Ghazni, 4 in Parwan, two in Samangan, seven in Kapisa, 18 in Faryab, 25 in Khost, three in Badakhshan,

According to Health Ministry, 22 patients had fully recovered while five others died in the last 24 hours.

The total recuperative has reached to 1,450 and the dead to 270 due since the spread of the virus started in the country some three months ago.