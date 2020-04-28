Covid-19 cases surge to 1,828

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday said that it has recorded 125 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 1,828 across Afghanistan.

Health Ministry Spokesman, Wahidullah Mayar said that out of 361 suspected samples, 125 were positive. “Within this period, 21 cases were recorded in Herat, 15 in Kabul, 15 in Kandahar, 10 in Balkh, nine in Logar, eight in Jawzjan and seven cases in each Panjshir, Laghman and Paktia provinces,” Mr. Mayar told newsmen.

Six cases reported each in Ghazni and Takhar as well as five in Nangarhar provinces. Two cases registered each in Helmand, Maidan Wardak and Kunar provinces. Similarly, one cases recorded each in Badghis, Kapisa and Badakhshan provinces. With these 125 cases, the total tally has increased to 1,828 cases in the country, he added.

In the past 24 hours, eight patients had recovered, and unfortunately a young girl died in Kandahar, he lamented. The number of total recovery has reached to 228 and the dead are to 58.

He expressed his grievance over what he called ignorance of people on lockdown rules and regulation. He once again called on the masses to take the virus seriously and stay at home in a bid to break the wild spread of the disease. This virus has been rapidly increasing and the people’s cooperation is the only way to stop it.

Ministry of Interior also called on the people to be helpful with the police and follow lockdown seriously.