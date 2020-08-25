DAB governor “Ahmady” lambasted for blocking journalists

Afghans should be proud of their journalists, not blocking them: US

AT News

KABUL: US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson to Kabul said that freedom of the press was “democracy’s guardian” and that Afghans should be proud of their journalists “not blocking them”.

“Transparency is the foundation of democratic government,” Wilson said in a tweet, probably referring to the head of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Ajmal Ahmady, who blocked some journalists on twitter after they shared some information about his salary and work activities.

Afghanistan Times Editor-in-Chief, Mansoor Faizy among many other journalists and civil society activities were blocked by Ahmady. “These journalists are simply doing their job to inform the people about government activities,” Mr. Faizy said. “It’s very sad to see government official Ahmady, to not only restrain from giving information, but also to block journalists who ask questions.”

Mr. Wilson said that the US stood with those who hold government institutions and officials accountable.

The acts of blocking some journalists and activists on twitter by Ahmady faced widespread condemnation by social media users and the Afghanistan media family.

Earlier, some Medias reported that Ahmady was receiving a 500 US dollar salary per day in his tenure as an economic advisor to President Ashraf Ghani.