Daudzai in Tehran to discuss peace process

AT News Report

KABUL: Umer Daudzai, head of the High Peace Council’s secretariat, flew Saturday to Tehran to talk to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s officials about the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan and ask them for assistance, the council said, adding that Kabul needs to talk to Iranian authorities for attracting its support.

Sayed Ehsan Taheri, spokesman for the peace council said that Daudzai was scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and his deputy during his two-day visit.

The aim of the visit was said to attract Iran’s practical support and coordination in the peace process. Iranian officials have said that Tehran has held negotiations with Taliban representatives while Afghan government was informed.

Daudzai is trying to ask Iran to convince Taliban for holding face to face talks with Ghani administration, said Taheri, who added that peace in Afghanistan was in benefit of the entire region.

A delegation of Taliban was in Iran a few months back and Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that they talked to senior Iranian officials over efforts for a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Prior to Iran, Daudzai went to China and Pakistan, talking to their officials over peace efforts in Afghanistan.