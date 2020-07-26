Dead body of kidnapped female police officer found in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: The dead body of a female police officer, abducted by the Taliban, was found in Andar district of central Ghazni province, local officials said on Sunday.

The officer, whose body was found on Saturday, was working at the provincial detention center affairs.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada said that two dead bodies were shifted to the provincial hospital from Andar district. He said that one of the bodies was identified as “Fatima” who was from Jaghori district of the province and worked at the detention center.

Fatima was earlier abducted from Qarabagh district of the province, he added. According to him, the second body was a male, whose identification has not been clarified yet. The spokesman did not provide any details about the assassinators.

It is said that Fatima was abducted by the Taliban while she was on her way home to Jaghori.